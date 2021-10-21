South Korea Fails To Put Dummy Satellite Into Orbit After First Launch Of Rocket Nuri

South Korea on Thursday, 21 October, failed to put a dummy satellite into orbit after the launch of its first domestically developed three-stage Nuri rocket. According to CNN, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who observed the launch on-site, announced that the nation wasn’t able to reach the goal perfectly, however, he added that it was a “wonderful achievement” for a first trial. Moon described Thursday’s test as an “excellent accomplishment” but he also went on to say that South Korea still has an “unfulfilled goal, which is sending the dummy satellite into orbit safely”.

The South Korean President informed that the rocket nevertheless completed all flight sequences and reached an altitude of 700 kilometres above Earth. Moon said that he is “very proud” of the achievement. He added that the country will now launch its Nuri rocket five more times by 2027, with the next launch scheduled for next May.

“Although (the launch) failed to achieve its objectives perfectly, it was an excellent accomplishment for a first launch,” Moon said in a televised speech.

“The separations of the rockets, fairings (covering the payload) and the dummy satellite worked smoothly. All this was done based on technology that is completely ours,” he added.

It is to mention that according to the Korea Aerospace Research Institute, if South Korea’s Thursday’s mission had been successful, the country would have been the seventh nation in the world to have developed a space launch vehicle that can carry more than 1-ton satellite, after India, Russia, the US, France, China and Japan.

South Korea launches ‘Nuri’

South Korea launched its first indigenously made rocket from the Naro Space Center, from the country’s Goheung region. Officially called the Korean Satellite Launch Vehicle II, the rocket goes by the name 'Nuri' and its success is being considered an important step for Seoul’s space programs, as per the Associated Press. The three-stage rocket is powered by five 75-ton class rocket engines placed in its first and second stages.

Seoul now plans to conduct another dummy satellite test with Nuri in May 2022 before launching a real satellite, revealed officials at the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), as per AP. Moreover, the country's officials also believe that Seoul's attempt of being the 10th country to launch its own satellite will raise its status in the global space race. Reportedly, the country is even planning a probe launch to the Moon in 2030 along with sending more advanced communications satellites and acquiring its own military intelligence satellites.

(With inputs from AP)