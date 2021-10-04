South Korea Hopes For Inter-Korean Talks Following Restoration Of Communication Line

The South Korean government expressed hope to start inter-Korean discussions following the reconnection of communication lines, the unification ministry said on October 4. According to a statement released to the media, ANI reported, the government believes that connecting inter-Korean communication lines has laid the groundwork for stabilizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula and restoring inter-Korean relations. It added that the government hopes to resume dialogue as soon as possible and initiate and progress substantive discussions on strengthening inter-Korean relations and establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula through the stable maintenance of communication channels.

After a two-month hiatus, the Republic of Korea (ROK) and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) re-established direct contact lines on October 4. The inter-Korean communication lines were briefly restored in late July after being cut for almost a year, but the DPRK rebuffed South Korea's regular calls two weeks later in protest of joint military drills between the ROK and the US. Earlier in the day, the DPRK official media declared that all north-south communication lines would be operational again by 9 a.m. The reinstatement comes just days after North Korea stirred global concern with a series of missile launches over a short period, causing the UN Security Council to convene an emergency meeting. In late July, the two Koreas announced the resumption of cross-border communications, which had been cut off more than a year before, but the truce was short-lived, as North Korea ceased answering calls just two weeks later.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP