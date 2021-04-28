South Korea Lends Support To India To Combat COVID-19, To Provide Medical Supplies

Amid a devastating surge in COVID-19 cases, the South Korean government has decided to provide medical supplies to India to prevent infected patients from succumbing to the virus. Several other countries have lent their support as COVID-19 figures in India have stretched their medical infrastructure to capacity. This came after India recorded 3,293 COVID-19 related fatalities.

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea said in a press release,

"Consultations are underway with the Indian side with regard to the specific medical items in need, such as oxygen concentrators. The Korean government will continue to closely cooperate with India, our Special Strategic Partner, in its fight against COVID-19."

According to a media report on Wednesday, health official Yoon Taeho, who made the announcement of aid for India, did not elaborate on the quantities of items South Korea would be consigning. The South Korean foreign ministry was quoted as saying that the amount of material would be “considerable".

As India continues to grapple with an increase in demand of its health infrastructure needs due to the COVID-19 upsurge, World Health Organisation (WHO) had confirmed that it has bolstered its COVID-19 response to India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the record-breaking consecutive single-day spike in cases and death toll. WHO spokesperson, in an email to CNN said,

"As is true in any country, WHO has said the combination of relaxing of personal protective measures, mass gatherings and more contagious variants while vaccine coverage is still low can create a perfect storm."

Amid raging COVID-19 figures, media reports, and gutting images of collapsing medical infrastructure, many countries have poured in their solidarity with India. Previously, United Kingdom, United States, Russia, Saudi Arabia, European Union, Singapore, Bhutan amongst few others have come forward to provide assistance to India in procuring tonnes of liquid medical oxygen, transporting mobile oxygen plants, drugs, and vaccines against destructive COVID-19 second-wave. This would ensure requisite medical oxygen across states which are facing shortages. In the recent past, COVID-19 patients have succumbed to the virus due to a dearth of medical oxygen supply at hospitals.

COVID-19 tally in India

India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 COVID-19 cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed 2 lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at 1,48,17,371, while the fatality rate stands at 1.12 per cent, as per the data updated at 8 am today.

Meanwhile, National Capital witnessed two depressed milestones on Tuesday — the highest number of fatalities in a day at 381 and the overall toll crossed the 15,000 mark. In the past 24 hours, 381 people succumbed to COVID-19, superseding the figure of 380 as recorded on Monday.

(With ANI Inputs)