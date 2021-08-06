South Korea: Nurse Paralysed After Taking The AstraZeneca Vaccine Can Now Avail Govt Perks

A nursing assistant who got paralysed after taking the Covid-19 vaccine was finally recognized as a victim of an industrial accident in South Korea, allowing her to receive government benefits. According to the state-run Korea Workers' Compensation & Welfare Service, the nursing assistant was diagnosed with acute encephalomyelitis after receiving AstraZeneca's shot on March 12. An official of the health service stated that the woman had no underlying illnesses, the side effects and the vaccination appeared to be causally related.

Upon being questioned about the case, AstraZeneca did not mention it directly but did say that patient safety was of the utmost importance to it and regulators around the globe. "International regulators, including the World Health Organization, continue to reaffirm that the vaccine offers a high-level of protection against all severities of Covid-19 and variants of concern, and is a key part of global efforts to overcome the virus," AstraZeneca said in a statement.

Choi Seung-ho, an official with the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), said the agency had determined that with the evidence available, it could not verify a connection between the woman's case and the vaccine. South Korea, like many other countries, has indemnified major vaccine manufacturers against claims and set up funds to cover any expenses that might arise.

This is the first time that the side effects of the coronavirus vaccine have been classified as an industrial accident and the compensation offered is up to 10 million won ($8,747). They were encouraged to get vaccinated by their employers, but not forced. Healthcare workers in South Korea were the first to qualify for vaccines. It was determined that the woman qualified for government compensation and benefits under the Industrial Accident Compensation Insurance Act because her medical condition was related to her job. She will be compensated for lost work time and her medical expenses and disabilities will be covered by her benefits, the spokesman stated.

The KDCA said a total of 1,562 cases, including 14 deaths, had been reviewed for compensation regarding damages from Covid-19 vaccination, of which 983 had been compensated. There has been no compensation for a case involving a death. AstraZeneca has been granted protection from product liability claims related to its Covid-19 vaccine by most of the countries with which it has struck supply agreements.

Countries announce restrictions for younger people

After reports of rare blood clots associated with the vaccine this year, several countries announced restrictions on its use in younger people. In Asia, countries including Singapore, Australia, Thailand, and Malaysia have financial assistance programs or set up compensation funds for those who suffer serious side effects from vaccines.

