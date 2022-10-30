South Korea Receives 3,580 Missing Person Reports After Deadly Stampede At Halloween Event

The government in South Korea has received at least 3,580 missing person reports as of 12 pm local time on Sunday or 8:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) following a stampede at Halloween festivities in Seoul’s Itaewon district. At least 151 people were killed in the harrowing incident. According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, authorities have set up a situation room for the incident at a nearby community center.

The missing person reports were received via phone calls and in person. Seoul's authorities informed that a public memorial will be set up for the deceased. The disaster occurred near the Hamilton Hotel and is being labelled as "the deadliest" in South Korea's history, according to Yonhap news agency.

A period of national mourning declared

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol has reportedly declared a period of national mourning as frantic relatives and loved ones flocked the city’s hospitals in search of the victims. "This is truly tragic,” Yoon said in a statement.

“The government will designate the period from today until the accident is brought under control as a period of national mourning,” he added.

The victims, mostly youngsters in their 20s, include19 foreigners from Iran, Uzbekistan, China, and Norway. Of the 82 that were injured, 19 are being reported in critical condition. The incident occurred as Seoul celebrated Halloween in three years, post the COVID-19 pandemic. The cause of the stampede is being identified by law enforcement authorities. Although, it may have occurred following a rumour that a famous celebrity was visiting the event.

South Korea's Minister of Interior and Safety, Lee Sang-min Sa, has claimed that more than 90% of over 150 people who were killed in a crowd surge were already identified. The state is planning to provide a fund for the families of those killed and injured. The government will “actively consult with diplomatic offices to ensure there is no shortage of support,” Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was quoted as saying on Sunday. “Our country has a history of overcoming disasters with all citizens united in one mind,” Han said, adding, “I earnestly ask all the people to join so that we can overcome sorrow and rise again," he continued.