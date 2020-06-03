South Korea Reopens Schools Despite Spike In Coronavirus Cases

South Korean government has reportedly defended its decision to reopen the schools despite the spike in coronavirus cases . According to the international media reports, South Korea on June 3 reported 49 new cases of COVID-19. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the total number of coronavirus infections in the country stands at 11,590 cases and death toll stands at 273.

Government collects personal information

As per the reports, the new cases emerged from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area where hundreds of infections have been linked to entertainment venues, church gatherings, and massive e-commerce hubs. The governers and authorities in the greater capital area have instructed closure of thousands of nightclubs, hostess bars, karaoke rooms, churches and wedding halls to contain the spread of the virus. Several entertainment venues located in Seoul, Incheon, and Daejeon have started gathering the personal details of their customers through smartphone QR codes so that they could be traced when there is a requirement.

Jump in infections

Despite the jump in coronavirus infections, the government stressed on reopening the schools in a phase-wise manner. The Education Ministry reportedly commented that 519 schools have started distance learning program and could not immediately confirm the figures how many schools had to delay their resumptions because of virus concerns.

South Korea’s Ministry for Food and Drug Safety on June 3 reportedly said that it has approved the emergency use of Gilead Sciences Inc’s remdesivir to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is the first drug to show improvement in COVI-19 patients in formal clinical trials and South Korea approved the use of the drug after a government panel last week cited positive results for the anti-viral drug in other countries.

Image: AP