South Korea Revives Its Classification Of North Korea As Seoul's 'Enemy' As Tensions Surge

Amid the rising tensions between Seoul and Pyongyang, South Korea is considering the revival of its classification of the North Korean military and government as its "enemy" in a new defence white paper envisioning Seoul's plan for the country's defence. The latest development comes amid incidents of artillery shelling by the militaries of both countries at the border contact line.

The defence white paper, which is published every two years, is set to be released in January 2023, reported Sputnik. Meanwhile, a South Korean official revealed that, “An expression referring to the North Korean regime and its military as an enemy has been included in the draft of the white paper.”

Relations between the two Koreas have seen continuous erosion since South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in and ex-US President Donald Trump were succeeded by Yoon Suk Yeol and Joe Biden respectively. Amid the latest degradation of ties between North and South Korea, Seoul has resumed regular conduct of joint military drills with the US military while Pyongyang has indulged itself with a spate of missile tests in the region.

Yoon Suk Yeol's diplomacy starkly different from that of Moon Jae-in

The latest decision by South Korea to characterise the North as an “enemy” follows a similar step taken by the South Korean military earlier this year. The military through its educational materials distributed to its personnel in June this year stated that “North Korea’s provocations are security threats facing us,” and that stated that the North's military and its regime will remain an enemy “as long as such security threats continue," reported Sputnik.

Furthermore, the “enemy” classification marks a stark shift in the South's policy of rapprochement with Pyongyang, which was sought after by South Korea's former President Moon Jae-in. However, the current South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May had promised to consider reinstating the “enemy” label on North Korea, Sputnik reported.

The "Enemy" title on North Korea was officially discarded by Yoon’s predecessor, Moon Jae-in, in 2019 as his government made unprecedented efforts to warm diplomatic ties with Pyongyang.

Moon's administration had cited the reference of North Korea as an "enemy", a contradiction to "our efforts to cease all hostile actions as stipulated in the Panmunjom Declaration,” referring to the landmark communique signed by Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in in April 2018. The communique aimed at officially ending the Korean War.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have escalated significantly in recent times as the historic rapprochement reached between the two Koreas in 2018 and 2020 crumbles. This has resulted in the US and South Korea resuming the conduct of military drills near North Korea, and Pyongyang responding by escalating its missile tests. North Korea has launched more than 200 missile tests this year ramping up its provocative stance in the region, reported Sputnik. Meanwhile, South Korea along with the US and Japan conduct regular military drills near North Korea's borders.