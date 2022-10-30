South Korea Stampede: US Ready To Provide Seoul With Required Help As Death Toll Rises

The National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan on Saturday stated that reports of the stampede in South Korea's capital, Seoul, are 'heartbreaking'. He further noted that his nation is prepared to provide the Republic of Korea with any assistance it requires under such critical circumstances. These remarks of Sullivan came after a terrible incident occurred on Halloween in the Seoul neighbourhood of Itaewon where at least 151 people lost their lives and several suffered brutal injuries.

The US National Security Advisor shared his thoughts on Twitter in the hopes that those hurt in the event will recover quickly. Taking to Twitter, Sullivan said, “The reports out of Seoul are heartbreaking. We are thinking about all those who lost loved ones and hoping for a quick recovery for those injured.” He later added, “The United States stands ready to provide the Republic of Korea with any support it needs.”

South Korea stampede

According to an Independent report, Halloween revelers were crushed in an alleyway in Seoul, resulting in at least 151 deaths and 65 injuries. A crowd, largely consisting of young people, was celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul when they became entrapped and crushed as they moved into a small lane.

After the incident in the capital's Itaewon leisure zone on Saturday night, emergency personnel and bystanders urgently gave CPR to victims lying in the streets.

In addition to this, Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said that the number of fatalities might increase, while an unidentified number of the injured were in severe condition, Associated Press reported.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Itaewon has hosted the largest outdoor Halloween celebrations in the nation, with an estimated 100,000 visitors. In recent months, the COVID-19 limits were loosened by the South Korean government. Notably, the neighbourhood of Itaewon is renowned for its chic bars, clubs, and eateries.

However, it is pertinent to mention that what prompted the mob to pour into the small, downhill lane next to the Hamilton Hotel, a popular Seoul nightlife destination, was not immediately apparent. Furthermore, there is a probe going into what happened.

Besides this, authorities cautioned that the number of fatalities might rise because 19 of the injured are in critical condition. According to police, several people who were caught up in the rush experienced cardiac arrests.

One witness claimed that after being pushed by others, several individuals collapsed and toppled one another "like dominos." Witnesses recounted chaotic situations just prior to the stampede, with the police, who had arrived before the Halloween celebration to help with crowd management, battling to maintain order.

Nearly all of Seoul's personnel, along with more than 400 other emergency personnel, were dispatched to treat the injured. Emergency personnel loaded the injured onto stretchers as ambulances lined up in the streets and police officers arrived in large numbers. There were at least two foreigners among the deceased.