South Korea Test-fires First Submarine-launched Ballistic Missile Hours After North

Hours after North Korea fired a pair of projectiles in the East Sea, South joined the alleged nuclear race by testing its first submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). According to BBC, the test of SLBM was pre-planned and not in reaction to its twin state, nuclear discussions with which have largely remained stalled. Notably, South Korea, a non-nuclear state, became the first country of its kind to develop and test such a system.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was in attendance at the launch when the news of North’s missile launch broke. The projectile was launched from a 3,000-tonne class submarine and hit its set target impeccably, Al Jazeera reported. Speaking in the aftermath, he asserted that his country now has “sufficient deterrence” to respond to North provocations at any time. Furthermore, he urged the South to continue increasing its weapons programmes to "overwhelm North Korea's asymmetric power".

Pyongyang fires projectiles in East Sea

Kim Jong-un led North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the eastern sea, Associated Press reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff General Won In-choul. Both the missiles, according to the General, were fired on Wednesday afternoon (local time) from the Centre of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and landed in waters. The same was confirmed by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who remarked that the projectiles landed outside its Exclusive Economic Zone. However, he asserted that the missiles jeopardised regional security and that his country was prepared for any "contingencies".

“The firings threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the region and are absolutely outrageous,” Suga said. “The government of Japan is determined to further step up our vigilance and surveillance to be prepared for any contingencies,” Suga was quoted as saying by AP.

In recent months, tensions have risen in the Korean Peninsula with Pyongyang irked by the growing Seoul-Tokyo-Washington alliance. It is imperative to note that soon after the projectiles landed in the sea, both South Korean and American intelligence agents started a full-fledged analysis into the launch. Meanwhile, Won confirmed that his country has also fuelled surveillance against the North.

Image: AP



