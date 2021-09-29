South Korea To Adopt 'With Corona' Strategy To Ease COVID Restrictions: Health Minister

South Korean administration has informed that it will devise a plan for a phased return to normalcy as maintaining the current 'social distance' limitations to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging. The administration recommended starting the 'With Corona' strategy of progressive daily recuperation from the end of October to the beginning of November.

Minister of Health and Welfare Kwon Deok-cheol remarked on September 28 at an inviting debate hosted at the Korea Artist Center in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul. "Considering other countries with high vaccination rates, we are reviewing whether to maintain the current social distancing system. It is quite difficult for the people to continue to comply with the current quarantine restrictions."

The government will design mechanisms to execute social distancing

The South Korean Health Minister further said that with the help of experts and the media, the government will design mechanisms to execute current social distancing and quarantine limitations, as well as strategies to gradually reclaim normal lives. He also remarked that the end of October, when the vaccination rate for the elderly is more than 90%, and for the general public is more than 80%, could be the moment to switch. Kwon said that because the immunological impact develops two weeks after vaccination, they are considering using the 'With Corona' system starting in early November.

The Minister also said that in terms of the progressive recovery of the everyday living plan, the government is looking into methods to relax prohibitions on private gatherings and social distancing at multi-purpose venues. Only people who have finished the vaccination are fully recovered from COVID-19, or have tested negative are allowed to utilise the facility in Germany and the government is thinking about implementing this system.

Vaccinated people are given Vaccine Pass

Those who have finished the vaccination process are given a Vaccine Pass, which is a type of health certificate. According to Health Minister Kwon, they will gradually relax regulations so that people who have been vaccinated, treated or have a negative certificate can utilise multi-purpose facilities. Additionally, the business hour restriction will be gradually loosened from 22:00 to 24:00 by simplifying the quarantine requirements to the greatest extent practicable. Authorities have recommended those who have returned from vacation get tested for COVID-19 symptoms, even if they are moderate. This is especially important before returning to work.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Unsplash)