South Korea To Shut Clubs, Bars For A Month After New Wave Of COVID-19 Infections

The government of South Korea on May 8 reportedly came up with a month-long advisory on clubs and bars, directing the establishments to voluntarily suspend business after a fresh wave of coronavirus infections were confirmed at Seoul's popular multicultural neighbourhood of Itaewon. Under the new guidelines, the clubs and bars across the country are reportedly advised to voluntarily suspend business for a month starting at 8 p.m. today (local time).

READ: South Korea's Spy Agency Says There Are No Signs That Kim Jong Un Had Heart Surgery

Precautionary measures taken

According to reports, the government is planning to implement strict precautionary measures such as to make sure the entry logs of visitors are properly maintained. This step has been taken to avoid a fresh round of clusters of infections as the country has been successful in flattening the curve. As per reports, a 29-year-old man tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting five clubs and bars in Itaewon from Friday night to the early hours of Saturday last week. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has reportedly confirmed that there are 14 other cases in relation to the case. South Korea did not report any infections for the past few days until the recent infections emerged.

READ: No Talking Or Goal Celebrations As South Korea Reboots Virus-hit Football

Social distancing norms eased

South Korea further eased the social distancing norms effective from May 6 that allowed businesses to resume in the phased reopening, as the country managed to plank the curve and slowed the rate of infection, Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun told the daily press briefing. In a major, PM Sye-Kyun said that he might permit the public gathering and events if they adhered to the disinfection guidelines, he told a televised meeting of government officials.

READ: 4 New Cases In South Korea, China Show Work On Containment

With over 10,793 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the country declared that it brought the pandemic situation in its territory under control via elaborate "trace, test and treat” implementation program, as per media reports. With a death toll as low as 250, South Korea announced that it would bring the normal quarantine protocols that adjust to everyday lives as of May 6. With only 13 new cases recorded the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) told the press briefing that at least 10 out of the total cases were imported.

READ: South Korea To Ease Social Distancing Measures As COVID-19 Cases Drop



