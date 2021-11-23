South Korea, US, & Japan Could Achieve Greater Success Working Together, Claims Ned Price

On Monday, November 22, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price emphasised the importance of trilateral cooperation between the United States, South Korea, and Japan, stating that the countries would achieve more success if they worked together. Speaking during his daily press briefing, he stated that the United States has consistently emphasised the importance of the trilateral relationship when it comes to the common interests of three nations, reported the Yonhap news agency. "We will be more successful if we have a deep trilateral relationship when it comes to all of our common interests. Be it North Korea, or issues like climate change, economic prosperity, and growth," he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The remarks of Price came after Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori cancelled a joint press conference last week with his South Korean and US counterparts. On November 17, Mori along with Choi Jong-kun and Wendy Sherman was scheduled to hold a joint press conference following their three-way talks in Washington. US Deputy Secretary of State, Sherman had to attend the press conference alone answering questions from reporters from those countries. She had explained that "some bilateral disputes" between the two Asian countries are still being worked out and are "unconnected to the current meeting," reported The Associated Press.

Japan-South Korea disagreements

It is pertinent to mention here that there are numerous disagreements going on between Japan and South Korea. These include, Japan's wartime occupation of Korea and other historical issues, Japan's handling of radioactive material from the Fukushima nuclear catastrophe, trade tensions, and other issues are among the areas of contention. Meanwhile, South Korea also has grudges against Japan for its wartime behaviour and occupation of the country, especially the issue of "comfort women" - Korean women were forced into sexual service by Japan's imperial army, reported The AP.

Earlier this month, Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi highlighted the importance of mending strained ties with South Korea and stepping up regional security cooperation. Meanwhile, he also urged Seoul to give acceptable solutions to the country's long-running historical disputes. Hayashi, a veteran politician with extensive Cabinet experience, described South Korea as Japan's "vital neighbour" and stated that the strained bilateral relations should not be allowed to continue anymore, reported the Yonhap news agency.

