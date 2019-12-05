South Korean President And Chinese Foreign Minister Meet In Hopes Of Improving Ties

State Councillor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has offered hope to South Korean President Moon Jae-in about reworking the strained ties between their two countries. The bilateral ties between the two Asian powers have been strained after South Korea installed the American anti-missile system in 2017. The Chinese foreign minister also severely criticised 'cold war' thinking of the United States.

Hopes for the future

South Korea's installation of the US Terminal High Altitude Defence (THAAD) system in 2017 lead to a decline in South Korea-China ties. Wang Yi stated that China believed that the United States made and installed the missile system to target China. Wang also remarked that the 'cold war' way of thinking of the United States is severely out of date and that the western superpower will not be able to strongarm people's hearts.

The South Korean premier and Chinese Foreign Minister met over a lunch organised by the Chinese Embassy in Seoul. Over the event, Wang added that China's revival is inevitable and that it can not be stopped. President Moon Jae-in stated that he believed China to be instrumental in restarting the talks between the United States and North Korea that have stalled after a much enthusiastic start.

The Terminal High Altitude Area Defence that South Korea had installed on the behest of the United States is a transportable system designed to intercept ballistic missiles, both inside and outside the atmosphere, and uses a one-stage hit-to-kill interceptor to destroy incoming targets. The anti-missile defence system has a range of 200 kilometers and it ability of the system to intercept missiles anywhere in or out of the atmosphere makes it unique. It falls between the exclusively exo-atmospheric Aegis interceptors and the exclusively endo-atmospheric Patriot interceptors, making it an important part of layered missile defence concept.

