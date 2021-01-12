South Korean Police Launch Manhunt As $13 Million In Cash Goes Missing At Casino

Police in South Korea launched a hunt after a Kong-based owner of Landing Casino reported a 14.56 billion won (US$13.38 million) is missing. According to sources of Bloomberg the wad of cash "mysteriously disappeared" from the popular casino located in the southern resort island of Jeju. In a statement, the Jeju Provincial Police Agency confirmed that since the money went missing, a Malaysian national employed at the casino has been missing. She never returned to work and was the sole one in charge of the funds. Furthermore, the Yonhap News Agency reported that the employee had gone on a vacation at the end of December.

Jeju Shinhwa World, which is run by Hong Kong-based Landing International Development Ltd, said in a statement on the website, that the business was unable to locate or connect with the Malaysian employee. Therefore, one of South Korea’s largest integrated resorts, last week, filed a police complaint against the theft for the missing funds — all in cash. Meanwhile, as the probe is underway, the South Korean police attempted to figure out how the woman would have managed to run with 280 kilograms (617 pounds) bag out of the casino, which would be too heavy for one person to carry.

Officers were weighing in the possibility of multiple people involved. furthermore, Police secured surveillance camera footage from the foreigners-only casino, according to sources of Yonhap. Jeju Provincial Police Agency also confirmed in the state press address that it roped in the anti-corruption team into the investigation.

'Crime gang’ ransacked banks

The reports of this organised heist came a month after 'crime gang’ ransacked bank offices and shot people in the city in Criciúma, Southeastern Brazil. The horrifying incident shook the city a well-trained gang that carried arms besieged the banks across Criciuma city after they got out of the jet black cars. The criminals robbed the cash under intense gunfire at midnight in a money heist that lasted 3 hours, terrorising the residents. Clésio Salvaro, the city hall leader of Criciúma took to his Twitter handle to share shocking footages as he urged city dwellers to remain at home. In the caption, he wrote, "Criciúma is the target of a major assault."

