Soyuz Rocket To Launch Japanese Space Tourists Into Orbit Installed In Baikonur Launchpad

The Soyuz-2.1A rocket that will inject the Soyuz MS-20 transport spaceship into orbit was installed on the launch pad at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday. The space rocket was delivered to the Site 31 launch complex of the cosmodrome in a horizontal position on the transport and installation unit, the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, informed through a Twitter post. After its delivery, specialists from Roscosmos installed the rocket on its launch pad in a vertical position.

The Soyuz-2.1a rocket with the #SoyuzMS20 manned spacecraft is installed on the Site 31 launch pad.



Now the service structures are to roll up

The Soyuz MS-20 space transport is scheduled to launch at 7:38 GMT on Wednesday and is expected to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) at 13:41 GMT on the same day, Sputnik reported. The prime crew of the Soyuz MS-20 includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire businessman Yusaku Maezawa and film producer Yozo Hirano. Additionally, the backup crew will include Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and space flight participant Shun Ogiso. The flight participants will stay at the ISS for 12 days.

It is pertinent to mention that 49-year-old business tycoon, Maezawa will be the first space tourist to travel to the ISS with Roscosmos since co-founder of Cirque du Soleil, Guy Laliberte in 2009, Strait Times reported. During their stay, Hirono will shoot videos of Maezawa for the latter’s YouTube channel. The spaceflight comes about two months after the Russian film crew, including actor Yulia Pereslid and film director Klim Shipenko, returned to Earth after spending 12 days aboard the ISS.

Экипажи 20-й экспедиции посещения МКС провели контрольный осмотр корабля #СоюзМС20 🧑‍🚀



После вводного инструктажа космонавты и участники космического полета ознакомились с составом, размещением грузов и снаряжения в спускаемом аппарате и в бытовом отсеке: https://t.co/rYsqg2O0KF pic.twitter.com/tfQITZ83Dg — РОСКОСМОС (@roscosmos) December 2, 2021

Japanese space tourists reach Baikonur launch site ahead of trip

Earlier on Thursday (Dec 2), the crew members of Soyuz MS-20 to the ISS reached Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a check inspection of the manned spacecraft, Roscosmos informed through a statement released on Twitter.

"After the introductory briefing, the cosmonauts and space flight participants familiarised themselves with the composition, placement of cargo and equipment in the descent vehicle and in the utility compartment," the statement said.

At the end of the inspection, the crews reported that there were no comments on the results of the control "fitting", and thanked all the specialists for their work.

The main and backup crews also visited the museum of the Baikonur cosmodrome, famous for its unique collection of exhibits to carry on the pre-launch tradition. Cosmonaut Misurkin and space flight participants Maezawa and Hirano later signed autographs at the booth with memorable inscriptions and wishes in the guest book.

