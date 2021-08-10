SpaceX Acquires A Satellite Connectivity Startup Called Swarm Technologies, Read Details

SpaceX is buying the California based low-cost satellite connectivity startup called Swarm Technologies, taking over a small team of employees and a network of 120 satellites. However, it is highly unlikely for SpaceX to sign such as deal as they usually manufacture their own rockets and satellite hardware. The acquisition plans were revealed by Swarm in a filing dated August 6, 2021, that requested the Federal Communications Commission to transfer the ownership of their communication infrastructure to SpaceX. Keep reading to know more about the deal and what does it have for Elon Musk's SpaceX.

FCC filing reveals SpaceX's acquisition of Swarm Technologies

SpaceX to benefit from team's expertise says Swarm

According to the Federal Communications Commission's filing, Swarm says that the acquisition will reinforce SpaceX's and Swarm's capability to provide satellite services for communication that reaches the "unserved and underserved" part of the world. Swarm also adds that SpaceX will also benefit from expertise developed by their team. The acquisition comes at a time when SpaceX is launching its satellite-based broadband internet services globally.

Swarm Technologies uses small satellites to provide low bandwidth data

Swarm Technologies was found by Sara Spangelo back in 2016. The startup provides ultra low-bandwidth services by using its sandwich-sized satellites called SpaceBEE. The tiny satellites communicate with antennas on the ground called 'Tiles'. The startup planned to place as many as 150 SpaceBEEs into orbit and has already positioned 120 satellites. The antennas that need to be installed on the ground are rather small in size as well and can be placed in the circuit boards of devices.

SpaceX wishes to provide satellite-based broadband to users across the world

These cracker-shaped tiles have GPS built-in, and the devices installed with tiles can send back sensory data, can be programmed to do a specific task or track the devices. SpaceBEE operates on small pings of data and the tiles operate on the same technology, for which Swarm's satellite network charges a minimum of $5 per month. However, it is still unclear how SpaceX will utilize the acquisition as it has a very different plan of providing high-speed broadband internet to users across the globe using satellites.