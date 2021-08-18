Spain: Beachgoers' Quick Response Helps In Nabbing Drug Smugglers, Netizens Applaud; Watch

It was an unusual situation for beachgoers in Spain on Saturday, August 14, when they were heard the sound of a Civil Guard vessel pursuing a small craft just a few meters from the shoreline. According to a report by The Guardian, a couple of alleged drug smugglers deboarded at a beach in the southern province of Granada after their boat ran stranded. The report further stated that the maritime cops started the search operation on Saturday night when they found the watercraft off the Melicena coastline. As the police started following the dubious boat, it headed directly in the direction of the overcrowded coastline. A video clip of the incident, which was recorded by people present at the beach, was later posted on social media by the official account of the National Court, thanking people for helping to nab both the smugglers.

Smugglers nabbed with 800 kg of cannabis

In the 1.58-minute clip, the watercraft, which is seen approaching the beach, creates panic as it almost crushed a person who was bathing nearby. The clip further shows two men carrying bags in their hands trying to flee the area as cops sirens blare in the background. However, they failed in their attempt to flee as beachgoers quickly surrounded one of the two men and pinned him down. The second one was also apprehended close by. The police later informed that both smugglers were taken to prison cells in Salobreña, almost 40 kilometres from where they were detained. The police also seized around 800 kg of cannabis worth €1.5 million.

Netizens applaud beachgoers for their prompt response

It is worth mentioning that the video has triggered several reactions among netizens with many applauding the beachgoers for their prompt response which led to smugglers' arrest. Notably, this year the biggest marijuana haul in Spain so far took place in La Mojonera last month, in which 5.6 tons of it was ready to be shipped to the United Kingdom. The drug gang had its operation centre in the Costa del Sol, which is considered a regular base for this kind of operation.

Image Credits: @jucilnational/Twitter