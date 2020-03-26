The Debate
Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

The Spanish government on March 25 reported that Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo had tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative initially.

Spain's Deputy PM Carmen Calvo confirms coronavirus infection

The Spanish government on March 25 reported that Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo had tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative initially. According to reports, the 62-year-old lawmaker was receiving medical treatment as for now and was “doing well”.

In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has infected over 47,610 and killed in 3,434 across the Spanish mainland. 

Read: Spain Buys Medical Supplies From China Worth 432 Million Euros To Combat COVID-19

Spain overtakes China's death toll

According to a government statement, after testing negative for the virus in the initial test, the minister was confirmed of having coronavirus infection in a test that was done on March 24. The statement also revealed that a recent test was done as the "last one had proven inconclusive."

This comes as Spain reportedly surpassed China's death toll as it recorded 3,434 deaths amid the unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic as it entered the 11th day of the outbreak, Spanish health ministry confirmed. According to reports, at least 738 fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours. 

Read: 'We Are Collapsing': Virus Pummels Medics In Spain And Italy

Read: Coronavirus: Spain Overtakes China's Death Toll With 3,434 Fatalities

