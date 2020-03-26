Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Spanish government on March 25 reported that Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo had tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative initially. According to reports, the 62-year-old lawmaker was receiving medical treatment as for now and was “doing well”.

In an unprecedented development, the deadly virus has infected over 47,610 and killed in 3,434 across the Spanish mainland.

Spain overtakes China's death toll

According to a government statement, after testing negative for the virus in the initial test, the minister was confirmed of having coronavirus infection in a test that was done on March 24. The statement also revealed that a recent test was done as the "last one had proven inconclusive."

This comes as Spain reportedly surpassed China's death toll as it recorded 3,434 deaths amid the unprecedented lockdown to try and rein in the COVID-19 epidemic as it entered the 11th day of the outbreak, Spanish health ministry confirmed. According to reports, at least 738 fatalities have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

