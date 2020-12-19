Spanish Lawmakers Vote Overwhelmingly In Favour Of Euthanasia, Assisted Death

Spanish lawmakers on December 17 passed a law that decriminalises euthanasia and suicide assisted by a physician leading the European nation to join the few countries that allow terminally ill patients to legally obtain help to end their lives. As per the New York Times report, the Spanish draft law was presented in February by the incoming Socialist-led government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez before being passed in December.

The government reportedly argued for the removal of an article in the criminal code of Spain that banned any person from assisting in the death of a person suffering from any kind of terminal disease. However, on Thursday, at least 198 Spanish lawmakers in the lower house of the Parliament voted in favour of the euthanasia law with 138 voting in against and 2 abstaining. The law is now set to be floored on the Senate and it is likely that the law would pass there too.

Thus, the law, if passed, is predicted to come into force as early as 2021 spring. The new legislation is designed to allow the patient to decide between euthanasia, performed by a health care professional, or assisted suicide that can take place at home by taking a fatal dose of the prescribed medication.

Read - NZ Votes To Legalize Euthanasia But Not Marijuana

Read - New Zealand Votes To Legalize Euthanasia But Not Marijuana

Nations allowing assisted dying

Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Switzerland have already approved some type of legislation that covers assisted dying. Most recently, New Zealanders voted to legalize euthanasia in a binding referendum but reportedly denied legalising marijuana use. As per reports, with nearly 83 per cent votes counted, New Zealanders emphatically endorsed the euthanasia measure with 65% voting in favour and 34% voting against.

Meanwhile, some of the United States including California, Colorado and Oregon, the patients are allowed to obtain lethal prescriptions if suffering from a terminal disease. Western Australia, a year ago, became only the second state of the island nation to pass a law permitting assisted dying.

Read - New Zealand To Vote On Legalizing Marijuana And Euthanasia

Read - Dutch Govt Approves Plan To Allow Euthanasia For Children Aged Between 1-12 Years

Image: AP