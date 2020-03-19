Spanish Man Leaves House Wearing Dinosaur Costume Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

A video is doing rounds on the internet which shows a man from Murcia in Spain taking to the streets wearing a highly unusual form of ‘protection gear’ -- a T-Rex costume. Although he got pulled by the cops and schooled for it, the video has left netizens in splits.

Murcia Police shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "During state of alarm, walking of pets is allowed if accompanied by one person, always short walks so they can relieve themselves. Having a Tyrannosaurus rex is not covered. #stayathome.”

En estado de alarma se permite el paseo de mascotas acompañadas de una persona, siempre con paseos cortos para hacer sus necesidades.



El que tengas complejo de Tyrannosaurus rex no está contemplado.#quédateencasa pic.twitter.com/C8dWkrvAdm — Policía Local Murcia (@MurciaPolicia) March 16, 2020

Post garnered 4.75 million views

The 1 minute 5 seconds video edited with the theme music of Jurassic Park has managed to garner over 4.75 million views with 63.4k retweets and 152k likes. This was not the only dinosaur video from Spain that is breaking the internet. Another video has surfaced on the internet which shows a person wearing a similar outfit while walking down the streets to throw garbage, leaving netizens laughing out loud. Seems like people are coming up with all sorts of things to beat the boredom.

España: Un 'dinosaurio' baja la basura en medio de la cuarentena



En Internet se han viralizado las imágenes de una persona que baja a tirar la basura vestida con un disfraz de dinosaurio durante la cuarentena por coronavirus en España pic.twitter.com/U37OhlFWEP — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) March 17, 2020

During the quarantine, a pianist in Barcelona went to his balcony to play a song for his neighborhood.



After he started, a sax player in the building next door joined him.



And awesomeness ensued.



(IG 🎹 @AlbertoGestoso 🎷 @alexlebrontorrent) pic.twitter.com/85UdHWP02q — Goodable (@Goodable) March 17, 2020

3000 new cases in Spain

Spain has confirmed nearly 3000 new cases of the novel coronavirus within just 24 hours, spiking the total cases past 14,769 with 638 fatalities, the country's health ministry has confirmed. Spain is the fourth worst-hit country after China, Italy, and Iran, with numbers soaring rapidly despite an unprecedented national lockdown.

At least 1,987 have been infected and few more suspected cases have emerged in the past 24 hours, Fernando Simon, the ministry’s immediate emergency coordinator said. Spain has taken the drastic measure restricting the movement of its 46 million population to stem the further spread of the disease. The recoveries in the country, however, stood at approximately 1,081, Simon added, which constitutes 9% of the total cases.

