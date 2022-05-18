Sri Lanka Arrests Over 660 People For Involvement In Violence, Riots Amid Economic Crisis

Amidst the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, over 660 people were held for taking part in violence and riots on May 9 and 10, as per the Sri Lankan police. According to News First, the overall number of individuals arrested as a result of the violence on May 9-10 has risen to 664, with 206 already released on bail. It was also announced that around 258 people have been detained in the last 24 hours, with 67 of them being freed on bail and 43 being remanded in prison.

The supporters and opponents of the ruling party clashed on May 9 after thousands of supporters of the ruling party stormed the opposition's camp and later clashed with them during a rally outside the prime minister's and president's houses. To disperse the gathering, police fired water cannons and tear gas. The authorities informed that nine people were killed in the violence, including two police officers and more than 240 were injured. Then Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from office in an effort to calm the situation.

Then PM Rajapaksa evacuated to Trincomalee's highly protected naval facility

Residences of at least 78 legislators, including former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa were set on fire. The former Prime Minister was stranded in his official mansion before being evacuated and sent to a highly protected naval facility in Trincomalee in the northeast of the country. The public has been asked to help police identify government-backed attacks. They have detained a member of the Moratuwa municipal council, which is controlled by the ruling party. The police have set up specific phone lines for the public to provide information on the attackers.

Sri Lanka is stuck in a political standstill

Sri Lanka is stuck in a political standstill, which was aggravated by the country's worst economic crisis since independence in 1948. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourist flows were stopped in the island country, preventing the country from receiving enough petroleum and deteriorating economic situation. Right now, many parts of the island nation are constantly without power, resulting in a significant shortage of food and basic necessities like fuel and gas.

Image: AP