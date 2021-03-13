Sri Lanka Asks China To Probe Doormats Featuring Its Flag, Beijing Responds

Sri Lankan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on March 12, called for an inquiry into the sale of Chinese-made doormats with a print of the country's lion flag on them. In addition to taking the matter to the Chinese embassy in Colombo, ministry officials have also asked the country’s mission in Beijing to track down the manufacturers. The ministry has also instructed the Sri Lankan embassy in Washington to "follow up on the matter" with Amazon.

"Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage has informed the Sri Lanka Embassy in Beijing to contact the manufacturer concerned in China and also has brought to the attention of the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, the advertising of Sri Lanka's national flag as a doormat. The Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington D.C has also been instructed to follow up on the matter with the advertising platform Amazon," the ministry said in a statement. READ | West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live stream, Antigua pitch and weather report, preview

'National flags must be respected'

Responding to the request, the Beijing embassy said that the investigation has been stressing that ‘National Flags must be fully respected’. The embassy, in a tweet also retraiteChina’s support for the island nation highlighting that the country has always stood for its “peace, prosperity and dignity.” conveyed for investigation and necessary measures. China also attempted to divert the blame to the US-based e-commerce giant stressing that thousands of other products with flags of multiple other countries were openly being sold on Amazon.

“The embassy would like to emphasize that as an all-weather friend and closest partner, China has been respecting and supporting Sri Lnbaka for its peace, prosperity, and dignity for decades, no matter in bilateral fields or international fora," the embassy said in a statement.

On March 13, the Sri Lankan foreign ministry released a statement stating that the company which marketed the product on Amazon was requested by a letter from the Embassy to immediately cease selling the door mats and any such products, misusing the Sri Lanka flag. The advertisement has been removed from Amazon now. "This Embassy is closely monitoring this matter and will take appropriate action through the relevant authorities in China to stop the production and selling of any product with the image of Sri Lanka the flag," the ministry added.