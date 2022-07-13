Sri Lanka: Bar Association Calls For Protesting Crowds To Vacate PM's Residential Premises

The Sri Lankan Bar Association has published a statement in response to the country's political crisis and requested responsible behaviour from all parties. The Prime Minister's Office at Flower Road has been occupied by protesting masses, which has caused great concern among the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), according to a statement released.

Further, BASL urged the protesters to hand over the aforementioned property to the law enforcement officials right away. The statement went on to say that while the BASL would continue to support the rights of peaceful demonstration, it opposes unconstitutional conditions of lawlessness or chaos. Additionally, according to BASL, attempting to occupy government buildings or damage or destroy property does not qualify as peaceful protest.

"It is necessary at this time for the Speaker, Prime Minister and leaders of all political parties in Parliament, and the citizens to understand the fragile situation of the nation and to act with utmost responsibility and with a sense of sacrifice in the best interests of the country. It is also incumbent on them to act in good faith and prevent the creation of a situation that could lead to the breakdown of the Rule of Law," the statement read.

Sri Lanka Crisis

In the midst of an intensifying economic crisis that resulted in the takeover of the president's office and home last weekend as well as the torching of the prime minister's private mansion, the president of Sri Lanka departed the nation. Rajapaksa's departure follows months of widespread demonstrations protesting price hikes, food shortages, and fuel shortages. The country's foreign exchange reserves have nearly depleted, and interest on its debt has already stopped being paid on time.

Basic things are now much more expensive in the island nation. There have also been several power outages. The healthcare system is on the verge of collapsing due to a drug scarcity. According to officials, there is insufficient fuel in the country to support basic services such as buses, trains, and medical vehicles, and there is insufficient foreign money to import more.

Due to a paucity of fuel, the price of gasoline and diesel has risen dramatically since the beginning of the year. The government prohibited the selling of gasoline and diesel for non-essential cars for two weeks in late June. It is thought to be the first country to do so since the 1970s. Fuel sales remain highly restricted. To save supplies, people have been advised to work from home, and schools have been shuttered.

Image: AP