Sri Lanka Cancels Security Forces' Leave With Immediate Effect Amid Emergency & Protests

After declaring a state of emergency in the island nation, the Sri Lankan government has now cancelled security forces' leaves with immediate effect on Saturday, May 7. Amidst the ongoing economic turmoil in the country, the cancellation of the leaves was informed by the Ministry of Defence, according to a Daily Mirror report. After a severe protest emerged over the foreign debt for the second time in five weeks, Sri Lankan administration announced the imposition of a statewide emergency on Friday.

According to ANI, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa proclaimed a state of emergency, citing "public security and the protection of public order and for the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community." It is pertinent to mention here that the first state of emergency was declared on April 1.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence has claimed that some protestors have begun to defy law and order, leading to disrupting police and security personnel's duty and work. During this challenging period, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Public Security have urged people to act as responsible citizens with their ‘utmost intelligence and patience’ in order to keep harmony and maintain law and order in crisis-hit Sri Lanka.

The Defence Ministry noted, "It must be stated that we all respect the democratic right of the people of Sri Lanka to peacefully express their agitations and protests within the democratic framework," ANI reported.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

In the face of an unprecedented economic crisis driven by financial mismanagement and ill-timed tax cuts, the Sri Lankan government is now trying to meet the fundamental needs of its 22 million citizens. Sri Lanka is undergoing severe food and energy shortages, leading it to seek assistance from its neighbours. Foreign exchange problems caused by a tourism restriction during the COVID-19 outbreak are blamed for the downturn. The government is unable to purchase adequate fuel and gas, and its citizens are without basic necessities.

Sri Lankan PM is expected to resign

Apart from this, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa is expected to resign. According to media reports, Prime Minister has accepted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's appeal to resign due to the nation's present state. During a special cabinet meeting called by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on May 6, the Prime Minister had agreed to resign from his position, according to the Colombo Page.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has asked to retire after failing to address the country's persistent economic problems, according to the Sri Lankan Cabinet. Further, the Cabinet will be dissolved as a result of his leaving. Moreover, Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated that he is ready to resign if that is the only way to overcome the nation's severe economic problems.

