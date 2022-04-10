Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: 19 Sri Lankan Tamils Reach Tamil Nadu Seeking Asylum

As Sri Lanka continues to battle its worst-ever economic crisis, 19 more Sri Lankan Tamils, including children, reached the Tamil Nadu coast seeking asylum after facing severe economic problems in the island country. The development comes amid the Sri Lankan economic crisis, where the island's government is currently battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts.

In a series of arrivals of Sri Lankan Tamils on the Tamil Nadu coast, 19 more Sri Lankan Tamils, including children, reached the Indian state seeking asylum after facing severe economic problems in Sri Lanka. Nineteen people, including seven women and five children, arrived in two batches at the Tamil Nadu Coast. In total, five families reached Rameshwaram on Sunday morning, officials reported. Of the nineteen, nine arrived directly at the refugee camp and ten were rescued from sand dunes.

Earlier, four more people from Sri Lanka arrived at Dhanushkodi on Friday. After the surveillance agencies spotted them near Arichalmunai, the marine police brought them to the shore. A senior official told reporters that about 20 Sri Lankan Tamils have been sheltered at the Mandapam refugee camp in Tamil Nadu since their arrival following the financial crisis in the island country.

Tamil Nadu requests humanitarian assistance to Sri Lankan Tamils

Government officials said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered all the departments concerned to take a generous view of the Sri Lanka Tamil refugees coming to the state. It is pertinent to mention that earlier Tamil Nadu CM and DMK supremo MK Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and sought the Centre's approval for the state government to provide humanitarian aid to Sri Lankan Tamils in the wake of an economic crisis in that country.

CM Stalin gave a detailed memorandum on various issues, including those related to the economic crisis in the island nation, during his meeting with PM Modi.

India delivers over 2 lakh MT fuel to Sri Lanka to help mitigate crisis

India has come forward with humanitarian assistance to the island nation. Addressing a press briefing on Friday, India's High Commission to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay termed Sri Lanka New Delhi's closest maritime neighbour and ties between both countries are based on three factors: Vasudev Kutumbkam, Doctor of Sagar and Neighbourhood first. He further remarked that India's support for Sri Lanka has been significant as both countries share good relations in terms of culture and geographical aspects.

Earlier, as part of a credit line that India has offered Sri Lanka, a total of 2,70,000 metric tonnes of fuel has so far been delivered to the island nation to assuage the unprecedented power crises and economic uncertainties. This is after the dispatch of a consignment of 36,000 MT petrol and 40,000 MT diesel in the past 24 hours. The consignment is a part of the USD 500 million line of credit extended by India to Sri Lanka. In addition to the USD 500 million credit line, India has also announced an additional USD 1 billion credit line to salvage the drowning economy. The money is targeted at levelling out the fuel and food costs in the country.

Sri Lanka Crisis

It should be mentioned here that the Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. On April 2, Sri Lanka received 40,000 MT of diesel from India to aid with the country's power issue.