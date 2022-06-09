Sri Lanka: Ex-Finance Min Basil Rajapaksa Resigns From Parliament Amid Economic Crisis

In the latest development, amid the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka, the country's former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa tendered his resignation from his seat in Parliament on Thursday. Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party (SLPP) MP and the younger brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that he has submitted his resignation letter to the Parliament. "I am now an ordinary citizen of Sri Lanka," he told reporters, Colombo Gazette reported. The former minister also said that the SLPP will now be able to designate a new MP via the National List.

Speaking to reporters after his resignation, Rajapaksa stated that he was elected to Parliament last year to serve as Finance Minister, but now he believes he is no longer required in Parliament. He also refused to take the blame for the deteriorating economy in the island nation. The former Minister went on to say that he is leaving Parliament because he is being criticised by the public for the prevailing situation in the country. Earlier on April 4, the Sri Lankan President sacked Basil Rajapaksa as the country's finance minister amid rising pressure due to the economic crisis.

Basil Rajapaksa sought backing of SLPP members to oppose 21st Amendment

According to reports, Rajapaksa was seeking the backing of SLPP members to oppose the 21st Amendment. Notably, the former minister is a dual citizen of the United States and Sri Lanka, and the 21st Amendment (21A) aims to prevent dual citizens from holding parliamentary seats or running in future elections. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has advocated for the Constitution's 21st Amendment, claiming that it will limit the president's unfettered powers while strengthening Parliament's role in running the debt-ridden country.

Sri Lankan economic crisis

It is worth mentioning here that the Sri Lankan government has been struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed his staff to cut off the expenses of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) by 50%.

Image: Twitter/@RealBRajapaksa