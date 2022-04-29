Sri Lanka: Indian Envoy Affirms Support, Island Nation's Leaders Thank India For Aid

Amid the socio-economic unrest in Sri Lanka, India's High Commissioner in Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay recently met with a group of parliamentarians and reaffirmed India's commitment to the island nation. Taking to Twitter, the High Commission of India in Colombo said on Friday, “High Commissioner (HC) received a group of parliamentarians and reiterated India's continued commitment to support Sri Lanka.”

It further added that the parliamentarians have expressed their gratitude to the Indian people for supporting the people of Sri Lanka.

The embassy, it is also highlighted that the parliamentarians have voiced their perspectives on Sri Lanka's present economic and political crisis with HC.

Further, it is relevant to note that the island country's financial downturn has become a significant conversation topic, with Sri Lanka striving to stabilise its economy, which is now in rapid decline. The nation's financial issue has resulted in a sharp spike in the cost of essential necessities, sparking nationwide protests.

Indian government has granted assistance totaling Rs 18,500 crore to Sri Lanka

Earlier on April 8, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka had organised an Iftar dinner in Colombo, where important attendees including Sri Lanka's finance minister Ali Sabry and religious leaders were present.

At the dinner meeting, HC Gopal Baglay spoke about the present Sri Lankan situation, assuring that India will stand with its neighbour, during this turmoil. According to the media report, Baglay added, “India will continue to extend her hand of friendship to the people of Sri Lanka today, tomorrow and in the days to come, like how our ancestors have done in the past."

In addition to this, on April 8, Indian HC Baglay said that the Indian government has granted the island country assistance totaling Rs 18,500 crore. He went on to say that the Indian government has also donated a supply of rice to Sri Lanka and would be investing in infrastructure projects there in the future. He also remarked that India will continue to assist its neighbouring country and that it is up to Sri Lanka to decide on its international relationships and partnerships.

Economic crisis in Sri Lanka

It is worth emphasising that the Sri Lankan government is trying to meet the basic necessities of its 22 million people in the middle of an unprecedented economic crisis caused by financial mismanagement and poorly timed tax cuts. The island nation's foreign exchange deficit has resulted in food, fuel, electricity, and gas shortages. As a result, the government has requested economic assistance from friendly countries.

(Image: Twitter/ @IndiainSL)