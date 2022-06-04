Sri Lanka Orders Release Of Rs 1.8bn From COVID-19 Fund To Import Medicines Amid Crisis

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has ordered the release of Rs 1.8 billion from the Coronavirus Healthcare and Social Security Fund for the import of essential medicines amid the ongoing economic crisis. The decision was made during a discussion on the health sector that was held at his official residence in the country capital, according to Colombo Page. Sri Lanka has been struggling to procure essential drugs, including those for COVID-19.

The island of Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis ever. An acute shortage of foreign currency has left the Rajapaksa administration unable to pay for essential imports-including fuel, food and drugs, thereby triggering a never seen battle for basics. The country has also steeply devalued its currency over the months, in a bid to afford more items.

In addendum, President Rajapaksa pointed out the possibility of rapidly increasing the local pharmaceutical manufacturing and obtaining the necessary raw materials in this regard under the Indian credit line. During the meeting, lawmakers touted that the health sector could recover within the next three months. Meanwhile, the President also announced that the Ministry of SamSamurdhi and Education is planning to provide nutritious meals to primary school children and pregnant mothers.

President Rajapaksa orders procurement of food items

Meanwhile, Rajapaksa also directed officials to have adequate inventories of all vital food items on hand to avoid a food crisis. According to the Xinhua news agency, Gotabaya stated that it could prevent organised efforts by some businessmen to raise prices by artificially creating a shortage of goods and acting on people's worries.

According to the leader, a percentage of the agricultural products currently supplied wholesale should be made available to grocery shops directly. According to the Sri Lankan president, this will lower transportation costs, allowing consumers to buy goods at reduced rates and producers to get higher prices. Rajapaksa also ordered the Consumer Affairs Authority to pursue legal action against individuals who take advantage of the current situation by selling items at inflated costs.

(Image: ANI)