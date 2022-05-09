Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa Resigns Amid Worst Economic Crisis Since Independence

Amid the worst economic crisis in the island country since its independence, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Monday, announced his decision to resign from his post. His resignation comes after he and his younger brother and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa rejected the repeated calls for their resignation.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the prominent figure in the 'Rajapaksa clan', faced massive public wrath on Sunday in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. The citizens of the island country have been showing this discontentment with the present government as they continue to struggle in long queues to meet their basic necessities, including food and medicines.

Effective immediately I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister to the President.



අගමැති ධූරයෙන් ඉල්ලා අස්වීමේ ලිපිය ජනාධිපතිතුමා වෙත යොමු කළෙමි. — Mahinda Rajapaksa (@PresRajapaksa) May 9, 2022

Earlier several Sri Lankan media outlets had claimed that the 72-year-old President had requested the Prime Minister to step down, however, the PM refuted the reports. He said that no such request has been made and that he will not step down. As per PTI, the sources revealed that even his younger brother wanted the Sri Lankan PM’s resignation but had not directly conveyed his wish. Sri Lankan President reportedly wants his brother’s resignation that would enable him to form a government of national unity, an interim arrangement till the present economic crisis could be dealt with.

His resignation comes after rounds of discussions among the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Party (SLPP) and its constituent parties. The PM's departure also results in the dissolution of the Cabinet. The influential Buddhist clergy had also pushed for the prime minister's and Cabinet's resignations to allow for an interim government.

On Sunday, the PM was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who have been demanding fuel, cooking gas, and an end to power cuts. The protesters have demanded the entire Rajapaksa family quit the politics and return the alleged stolen assets.

Mahinda Rajapaksa's son leaves country

According to a Daily Mirror report, Yoshitha Rajapaksa and his wife arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport and boarded a flight bound for an unknown destination. Yoshitha currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan crisis

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sri Lankan government is currently struggling to meet basic requirements for its population of 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, people in the island nation have been protesting nearly for a month demanding for the government, led by the Rajapaksa family, resign.