Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe Calls On Oppn Leader Premadasa To Form Non-partisan Govt

Sri Lankan Prime Minister and United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe invited opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and his party to form a non-partisan government that goes beyond traditional parliamentary politics. In a missive, the newly appointed PM urged the Premadasa, the leader of the country’s main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) to join hands with him and ensure stability in the country. Notably, Premadasa had earlier refused to take the prime ministerial position in the country’s interim govt.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, upon inviting the opposition to join hands, called on for collective efforts in order to reinforce the social, economic, and, political environment with the help of the international community to overcome the problems faced by the people. Wickremesinghe said that he was expecting a positive response from Premadasa. Earlier this week, the opposition leader had said that the solution to the country’s economic and political crisis should be found democratically, asking the new leader to make decisions as per the wishes of the people.

“The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and Samagi Jana Bala Sandanaya (SJBS) are of the opinion that in finding a solution to the most serious economic and political crisis facing our motherland in history, solutions must be found according to the views and wishes of the people on the earth,” the letter, which was seen by The Statesman, reads.

SJB denies support to Wickremesinghe

While Wickremesinghe’s appointment was supported by President Gotabya Rajapksa, the country's main opposition party Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) expressed its opposition. Speaking to News 1st, General Secretary of the SJB Ranjith Madduma Bandara asserted that the party will not extend any support to newly elected Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. He said that the party's parliamentary group will meet on Friday at the Office of the Opposition Leader to discuss the motion against the President, and also the current political situation. Notably, the party is poised to propose the name of Imthiaz Bakeer Markar for the post of Deputy Speaker in Parliament, which is currently vacant.

It is worth noting that the incumbent PM Ranil Wickremesinghe was born into a wealthy political family in Colombo in 1949 and graduated from the University of Ceylon. He later went on to obtain a law degree from the Ceylon Law College in 1972. He was first elected to Parliament from the Biyagama electorate in 1977.

(Image: AP)