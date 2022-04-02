Sri Lanka President Imposes Nationwide Public Emergency Amid Violent Protests

Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka and in the interest of public security amid violent incidents as the country faces a serious economic crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a public emergency in the island nation with effect on Friday. This came after hundreds of people took to the street protesting against the severe economic crisis and further demanded the resignation of President Rajapaksa.

A Gazette notice has been issued in this regard stating that the decision has been taken in view of the interest of public security, protection of public order, and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community. The Sri Lankan president has issued the order using his power under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance (Chapter 40), as amended by Act No. 8 of 1959, Law No. 6 of 1978, and Act No. 28 of 1988, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, following the imposition of the state of emergency, a police curfew has been also imposed in the Western province of the country for six hours beginning from midnight till 6 AM on April 2, informed a police spokesperson.

Sri Lanka economic crisis

Sri Lanka is presently facing a huge debt obligation and dwindling foreign reserves and is further struggling to pay for imports causing shortages across the country. People who were the worst-affected ones are also facing a lot of challenges as they are forced to wait in long lines for fuel, followed by power cuts for several hours on a daily basis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also dealt a heavy blow to the country's economy, with the government estimating a loss of $14 billion in the last two years. Following this situation, people across the country have taken to the streets to protest against the government.

Earlier on Thursday night, hundreds of people gathered outside the private residence of Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and started protesting against the economic crisis faced by the people due to the economic crisis. Not just that, the people also set many vehicles on fire leading to many injuries. During this while, people from the forces, journalists as well many civilians were injured.

Image: AP