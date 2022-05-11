Sri Lanka: Armed Forces To Be Deployed In Violence-hit Areas To Bring Crisis Under Control

As anti-government demonstrations continue to intensify in Sri Lanka, with enraged protestors attacking police officials and governmental infrastructures, the situation in the crisis-hit island nation has definitely taken a dreadful turn. On Wednesday, the Sri Lankan army announced that troops will be deployed to violence-hit areas to ensure public security and to avoid any further escalation of clashes between government supporters and anti-government protestors. According to reports, Army spokesman Brigadier Nilantha Premaratne informed that the Combat Riders Squadron of the Sri Lanka Army Special Forces will be on patrol, covering all the Sri Lanka Army Road Blocks that have been set up. In addition, armoured vehicles have been deployed for mobile patrols in the Athurugiriya, Godagama and Homagama areas, he added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appealed to the clashing sides to stop "violence and acts of revenge" against their fellow citizens. He further asked citizens to stay united to overcome economic, social, and political challenges.

This is the time for all Sri Lankans to join hands as one, to overcome the economic, social & political challenges.

I urge all #Srilankans to reject the subversive attempts to push you towards racial & religious disharmony. Promoting moderation, toleration & coexistence is vital. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) May 11, 2022

Anti-government protests in Sri Lanka

After citizens in large numbers took to the streets to demonstrate against the Rajapaksa government's handling of the ongoing economic crisis, a violent clash erupted between government loyalists and anti-government protestors on Monday morning, which has now led to the killing of around eight people, including a ruling MP. The agitated protestors later burned the houses of ruling party leaders, including the residence and hotel of Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister, Mahinda Rajapaksha. The clashes between police and anti-government protestors continue to intensify in various parts of the country and in a bid to bring the situation under control, the government has currently imposed a curfew that will remain in effect till May 12, 2022.

Sri Lanka Crisis

For the first time in the last 75 years, Sri Lanka is witnessing its worst economic crisis, leaving people outraged over the surging inflation. According to reports, the foreign currency reserves of Sri Lanka have run dry and people have been facing a crisis for essential items including food, medicine, and fuel for quite a long time. Meanwhile, the government has urged emergency assistance and blamed the COVID pandemic for the economic crisis in the country, arguing that owing to the pandemic, Sri Lanka's tourist trade came down. However, experts believe that the economic mismanagement by the Sri Lankan administration is the major cause of the economic crisis.

