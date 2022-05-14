Last Updated:

Sri Lanka: Protesters Demand Arrest Of Mahinda Rajapaksa For Instigating Attacks On Them

Protesters in Sri Lanka who were attacked earlier this week by supporters of the Rajapaksa government have demanded the arrest of ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Sri Lanka

Image: AP


Demonstrators in Sri Lanka, who were attacked earlier this week by government loyalists, have demanded the arrest of ex-PM Mahinda Rajapaksa for allegedly instigating the attack against them. Earlier on Monday, a group of protesters, calling for the resignation of the Rajapaksas, was attacked, triggering nationwide violence. The escalating tensions also paved way for the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa and prompted President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to consider the annulment of the Executive Presidency. 

On Friday, a small group of protesters camped outside the official PM residence of Ranil Wickremesinghe, demanding that Mahinda Rajapaksa should be detained. According to AP, the group comprised 10 residents who proclaimed that they don’t trust Wickremesinghe, a former five-time Prime Minister because of his closeness to the Rajapaksas. “If he is truly on the side of the people, he should have Mahinda Rajapaksa arrested," a 43-year-old teacher and protester Wimal Jayasuriya said, adding, “If he doesn’t arrest him, then he has to get ready to go.”

Protests continue to rock Sri Lanka 

Meanwhile, protests in Sri Lanka continued even after Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 12. Protestors wielding banners and hoardings were seen on the streets of Colombo, the country's capital, according to various media reports. Several protesters blocked the Nawala-Nugegoda road on May 13 amid the ongoing economic turmoil in the island nation. According to local media reports, the ongoing protest has shut down the Kirulapone junction, causing heavy traffic congestion on the Nawala-Nugegoda route. Protesters demanded that cooking gas be delivered to them right away.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis

A lack of foreign currency has exacerbated Sri Lanka's economic crisis, leaving the government unable to pay for critical food and fuel imports, resulting in severe shortages and high prices. The situation has spurred nationwide violent protests calling for political reform and the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. Notably, the Sri Lankan president declared a state of emergency on April 1 and lifted it five days later. On May 6, the government declared a state of emergency again after police sprayed tear gas and arrested students protesting near the country's Parliament, which had been adjourned until May 17.

(Image: AP)

First Published:
