Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Seeks Concrete Solutions To Mitigate Ongoing Economic Crisis

Veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya, who has been vocal on the Rajapaksa government's shortcomings in the midst of the ongoing economic crisis, has sought for the 20th Amendment of the Constitution to be repealed. The former cricketer, while demanding for concrete measures to bring down the economic hardships that his fellow civilians are currently encountering, stated that the repeal of the 20th Amendment can be utilised to assess the government's credibility. He also attacked the incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe regime, saying that it is concerning that nothing concrete has happened in the two weeks since the new government assumed office. It is pertinent to note that Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka after his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned amidst massive outrage.

In a Facebook message, Sanath Jayasuriya said, "It disturbing to note that despite two weeks with the new government in place, nothing concrete has happened, our people are still suffering in queues. I appeal to all politicians please do not get complacent and forget the suffering of the people. The 20th amendment must go this what we will use to judge the bonafides of the government."

What is 20th amendment of Sri Lankan constitution?

For the uninitiated, the 20th amendment brought back most of the constitutional powers to the President which was once abolished in the 19th amendment. The 19th amendment was the first instance in Sri Lanka wherein the executive powers were equally shared by the President along with the cabinet.

Sanath Jayasuriya outlines 3 choices for Parliamentarians amid economic crisis

Further noting that the people are waiting in long queues for basic amenities, Sanath Jayasuriya asked all politicians not to become complacent and keep forgetting the people's suffering, according to Newswire. Earlier last week, the former Sri Lankan cricketer delivered a warning to Parliamentarians, outlining three choices for them to consider in light of Sri Lanka's current economic situation. He lashed out at the MPs for allegedly receiving gasoline concessions at a time when the public was suffering, reminding them that they are the people's servants, not the other way around. Jayasuriya also stated that MPs have three choices, first, to settle the situation quickly, second, to suffer alongside the people and third, to return home.

Jayasuriya appealed to India for help

Earlier, Jayasuriya appealed to India for help in obtaining critical medicines for the island nation. Last month, Jayasuriya met with Gopal Baglay, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, to express his gratitude for India's assistance. The former batsman also asked the Indian diplomat for assistance in acquiring medical supplies, which has become a vital issue as a result of the current economic crisis. Jayasuriya requested special cancer medications and other life-saving medications. He has called India, a "big brother" and praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for delivering aid to the island country.

Image: @Sanath Jayasuriya/Facebook