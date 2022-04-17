Sri Lankan Army Refutes Reports Of Planning Violence, Warns People Against Fake Claims

The Sri Lankan Army refuted reports claiming that it is planning to cause violence in the ongoing anti-government protest in the midst of an economic crisis in the island country. The Army warned the public that they should not be fooled by malicious and false allegations that the military is planning to cause violence.

The statement added that it has been evident in recent days that various groups with vested interests are poised to insult the troops and speculate alleging that the troops are about to cause violence and are being trained to assault, etc., all of which are completely false, fabricated and baseless.

As per the reports of Colombo Page, the Sri Lankan Army has stated that certain parties are providing false and fabricated information, as well as spreading spurious and provocative claims that are degrading the Army's prestige. It also said that those reports, mostly in cyberspace are ignorant and lack knowledge of Army tender procedures. The statement also said that the Army will only engage if police ask them to support.

'Army has never gotten involved in any of the island country's protests'

The Army has never gotten involved in any of the island country's protests, Colombo Page reported citing the Army's statement. The Army's statement also said that it has never acted against the state's interests and has always attempted to restore peace to the country through its valuable sacrifices. The Army advised civilians to continue to have full faith in the military, as they have in the past because the present serving troops are more trained, professionally competent and well-suited to take on any security problem.

Protestors are calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation

Sri Lanka is experiencing its greatest economic crisis since gaining independence from the UK in 1948. The country's foreign exchange reserves are nearly depleted, which means that the country cannot afford to pay for essential food and fuel imports, resulting in severe shortages. Former Army Commander Sarath Fonseka said the troops should not accept illegal orders, implying a crackdown on the protestors. Anti-government protestors are calling for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's and the Rajapaksa family's resignations in the aftermath of the government's poor handling of the country's ongoing economic crisis, which has brought the country to a halt.

