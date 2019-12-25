Sri Lankan Cardinal Calls For Moderate Christmas Amid High Security

About 8 months after the tragic Easter bombings, Sri Lankan Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the head of the local Catholic church, on December 25 called for Christmas to be celebrated in a moderate way. The move was called in honour of the victims of the devastating attack that killed more than 250 people on April 21. The cardinal was addressing the mid-night mass in the Katuwapitiya church in the western coastal area of Negombo which was devastated in the attacks when he made the statement. He blessed the victims of the attack and the survivors who still suffer from severe injuries.

"Christmas is indeed a happy occasion. But it will be in good order if celebrated in a moderate way," Cardinal Ranjith said.

Security forces on high alert

Sri Lankan security forces are on high alert and watch the churches closely on Christmas. Officers, backed by armed forces, were posted around all churches that held midnight and Wednesday morning services. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had earlier directed the forces to step up security for Christmas services. In a Christmas message, the President told the media that all measures will be taken to prevent the re-occurrence of mournful experiences that occurred at sacred places of worship in the recent past.

"The tri forces and the police have taken measures to beef up security under a special plan in view of the festive season," the defense ministry told in a statement to the media.

Easter Sunday Bombings

A total of three churches across Sri Lanka and three luxury hotels in the commercial capital Colombo were targeted in a series of coordinated terrorist suicide bombings on Easter Sunday this year. There were even smaller explosions at a housing complex in Dematagoda and a guest house in Dehiwala. About 259 people were killed, including at least 45 foreign nationals and three police officers, and at least 500 were injured, as per reports. According to Sri Lankan government officials, all seven of the suicide bombers in the attacks were Sri Lankan citizens associated with National Thowheeth Jama'ath, a local militant Islamist group with suspected foreign ties.

