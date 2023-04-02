Sri Lankan Police Arrests 39 Chinese Nationals For Engaging In Online Financial Fraud

The Aluthgama police in Sri Lanka have taken into custody at least 39 Chinese people in connection with online money fraud, Daily Mirror reported. According to the police, the suspects stole millions of dollars from online accounts belonging to people in various nations over several months. The accused party was staying at a resort in Kaluamodara, Aluthgama, and were detained as a result of complaints made to multiple embassies, according to the Daily Mirror.

The English daily further reported that while the detained Chinese nationals were being transported to the Alutgama police, authorities seized multiple smartphones and cash from their possession. It is a second incidence this week involving Chinese nationals being detained abroad for online fraud.

Nine Chinese citizens detained in Nepal

Three years after detaining 122 Chinese nationals in various districts of Kathmandu for their shady behaviour, Nepal police detained nine Chinese nationals on Tuesday for allegedly participating in internet fraud in a similar occurrence. Ten Nepalis who were allegedly aiding them in the operation were also detained by police, according to The Kathmandu Post.

This time, according to the police, they have "strong evidence" to bring a case of online fraud. "Earlier, the police would be short of evidence as they would be found to be running a call centre or doing some other legitimate activities," said Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj KC, who is also the in-charge at the Valley Crime Investigation Office, Minbhawan. He further said, "But this time we have enough evidence."

"They were found duping Nepalis of money from their illegal offices in the Valley," KC said. "Through these offices, they ran online classes called 'Operation Teacher' over Telegram," he added.

The crime office in charge said that the operators would initially interact with regular individuals over WhatsApp before forcing them to sign up for online classes using Telegram.

(With ANI Inputs)