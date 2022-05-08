Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa Says No To PM Post In Interim Government

As Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is slated to step down on Monday, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reportedly invited the leader of the opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party's Sajith Premadasa to constitute an interim government. The latter, however, has rejected the offer of the Prime Minister’s position, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) National Organizer Tissa Attsnayake has reportedly informed. Premadasa was telephoned by President Rajapaksa on Saturday morning and was invited to assume the post of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka as the country battles economic and financial meltdown. Premadasa, however, has rejected the offer.

“Mr. Premadasa will not accept premiership of an interim government but SJB will give conditional support for an interim government,” Attanayake told Daily Mirror on May 8. Furthermore he added, “We will only support an interim government which will carry out proposals made by Bar Association of Sri Lanka.”

The leader of the Opposition reportedly conveyed to the Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa that a group of parliamentarians will hold a discussion on the matter and reach a final decision. Premadasa was instructed to pass a resolution signed by a majority in Parliament and subsequently inform him whether he wants to conduct the polls.

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, centre in blue, marches with his party men during a protest against the government. Credit:AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena

The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader Premadasa has reportedly listed a series of conditions to accept the Prime Ministerial position. The major condition listed by the opposition leader was the demand for the resignation of Mahinda Rajapaksa and the transfer of some of the presidential powers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to the parliament.

A meeting has reportedly been scheduled for Sunday, May 8 between the President and a team from the SJB, including Ranjith Maddumabandara, Kabir Hashim, Rajitha Senaratne, Harin Fernando and Manusha Nanayakkara to discuss the issue. If the opposition refuses to form the government, the Sri Lankan President will invite the parliament to form an all-party government. Chief Prelates of the three Chapters, including the Malwathu and Asgiriya Chief Prelates, and a group of independent parliamentarians have also been invited.

Opposition’s Premadasa had been leading protests against the Sri Lankan government and had tweeted, “interim government is nothing but internal party politics.” He was also quoted condemning the new interim government formation, saying that it’s nothing but a “melodrama.” This move of the new government set up by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is being enacted “to dupe the people of our country [Sri Lanka]. It's not a genuine effort towards bringing some sort of relief to the people of our country. It's an exercise in fooling the people,” he said.

Sri Lanka's former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, center, leaves with his younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, right. Credit: AP

Premadasa called for a “wholesale change” to the regime, and implementation of the Bar Association's proposal to abolish the executive presidency as Sri Lanka reeled under the worst economic crisis due to a lack of foreign currency reserve that has disrupted the fuel imports, caused widespread inflation, and has led to a shortage of basic amenities such as food and medicines.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya extends support to the proposals brought forward by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka to restore political and economic stability in #lka, which includes the abolishment of the Executive Presidency. pic.twitter.com/lSqzedtsHU — Samagi Jana Balawegaya (@sjbsrilanka) May 7, 2022

Sri Lankan opposition leader asks India to assist Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa also informed Parliament that he has asked the Indian government to assist Sri Lanka. "The Indian government asked me if they should help Sri Lanka or not. They asked me if it was a good idea. I am not lying. I told them they should do whatever possible to assist the Sri Lankan people. It is only after that, that India decided to help Sri Lanka," Premadasa informed Parliament this week, according to Daily Mirror.

His remarks were delivered after his Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party passed two no-confidence motions, one against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and another against the Government, to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.