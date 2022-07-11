Sri Lanka's Opposition Meets To Install New Govt After Tumultuous Protests Amid Crisis

Following the tumultuous protests amid the economic crisis, Sri Lanka’s opposition on Sunday met to agree on installing a new government after both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe offered to resign. The Sri Lankan President and PM agreed to resign one the most dramatic day of months-long political turmoil in the country with protesters storming the residences of both leaders in a rage over economic woes.

While the country is facing the worst financial crisis since 1948, on Saturday, the demonstrators remained in Rajapaksa’s seaside residence in Colombo Fort and Wickremesinghe’s home. The demonstrators stated that they would stay inside the leaders’ residence until they resign. Rajapaksa was said to have fled the scene when he was nowhere to be found. A statement from the Sri Lankan president’s office later stated that he had ordered the immediate distribution of a cooking gas consignment to the public, suggesting that he was still working.

Meanwhile, in the country crippled by an acute shortage of fuel, medicines and other essential items, the discontent with the Sri Lankan government has been growing among the residents. Soldiers were even deployed around the city but as per AP, the troops only watched from afar as the crowds entered Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence and even splashed in the spool. Meanwhile, the occupants of the Sri Lankan PM’s residence were captured cooking in an outdoor kitchen and playing the tabletop game carrom. Some even slept on the sofas.

As per reports, the top official from the main opposition, United People’s Force, Ranjith Madduma Bandara said that a round of discussions was held with other parties and lawmakers who broke away from the ruling coalition of Rajapaksa. Bandara informed that more such discussions were planned. However, it still remained unclear when an agreement would be reached.

MA Sumanthiran, an opposition lawmaker had also said earlier that all opposition parties can effortlessly amount to 113 members, required for a majority in Parliament. After which, Sumanthiran noted that the lawmakers would call on Sri Lankan President to install a new government and resign. In the wake of the dramatic protests, Wickremesinghe said Saturday he would leave office once a new government is in place. Shortly after, the speaker of Parliament said Rajapaksa would step down Wednesday.

Indian High Commission rejects sending troops to Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in the island nation has categorically rejected the “speculative media reports” about New Delhi sending troops to Colombo. The remarks by Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka came as thousands of protesters stormed into President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official home, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence, which they later set ablaze.

Image: AP