Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Who Fled With Wife And Others Lands In Maldives

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the island nation with his wife, other family members and a boduguard amid the worst-ever economic and political crises in Sri Lanka, landed in Maldivian capital Male on Wednesday, as per PTI sources. According to an immigration official who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, Rajapaksa left the country on a Lankan Air Force plane bound for the city of Male. It is to mention that he is due to offer his resignation as the president of the nation.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the President had tried to flee the country on Monday night, but the airport authorities barred him from taking the flight. The old local media claimed that the President tried to catch a flight to Dubai but airport staff stood in his way and forced him to beat a humiliating retreat.

As per the media reports, it was learnt that the President also tried to flee neighbouring India but the Indian government did not permit him to land amid the massive outrage in his own country. However, these reports were refuted by the Sri Lankan Immigration Department Officials Association which said there are no such provisions that could bar a President from travelling abroad, NewsCutter reported. According to A. A. S. Kanugala, President of the Sri Lankan Immigration Department Officials Association, Rajapaksa neither approached the Airport on July 11 nor 12.

PM resigns amid economic turmoil in Sri Lanka

On Saturday, a storm of protesters gathered outside the Presidential Palace and seized it despite high military security. The protestors were demanding the immediate removal of President Rajapaksa. The protestors chanted slogans against the President-- ‘Gota go gama’s or ‘Gota go’ villages, and blamed him for the entire mess ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country. This prompted the outgoing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to call for an emergency meeting with ministers and the Speaker by Saturday evening. Hours after the meeting, a dramatic situation emerged wherein the Prime Minister tendered his resignation in order to stabilise the situation. Later, late at night, the speaker announced that President Rajapaksa had agreed to resign. "He asked me to inform the country that he will prepare his resignation on Wednesday the 13th because there is a need to hand over power peacefully," Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

Image: AP/Pixabay