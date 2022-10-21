Staff Of Israel Embassy In India Cast Early Vote For Knesset Elections Scheduled For Nov1

The staff of the Embassy of Israel in India took part in early voting for 25th Knesset, the country's parliament on Thursday, 20 October. In a tweet, the Embassy of Israel in India said that more than 4500 diplomats and their families from around 100 Israeli missions across the world took part in the voting that began on 20 October. Israel is set to hold an election for the 25th Knesset on November 1.

Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India, said that he is "very happy" to be one of the first embassies of Israel in the world to take part in the pre-voting for general elections. He stated that the general elections in Israel are scheduled to take place on November 1. He called Israel a "vibrant and strong democracy" and they are very happy to vote and influence the future of the country. Notably, it will be Israel's fifth general election in four years. The election was called in June after Israel's alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett handed over the reins of his government to Prime Minister Yair Lapid after remaining in power for more than a year.

"As the ambassador of Israel to India, I am very happy to be one of the first embassies of Israel in the world to vote. Its pre-voting because the general elections in Israel will be on November 1. Israel is a very strong and vibrant democracy and we are very happy to vote and influence the future of our country," Naor Gilon said.

On November 1st, #Israel 🇮🇱 will hold an election for the @KnessetIL.



The Embassy of @IsraelinIndia 🇮🇱 staff took part in early voting from #India. #Didyouknow? More than 4500 diplomats and their families. from around 100 Israeli missions across the world began voting today. pic.twitter.com/yHkW5ZwsRv — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) October 20, 2022

Early voting for Knesset to end on Friday

Early voting for Israeli diplomats and staff at Israel's embassies began on Thursday. Israel's ambassador to New Zealand, Ran Yaakoby was the first to vote for the second time since assuming office, The Times of Israel reported. Ran Yaakoby voted at a booth set up for diplomatic staff at the embassy in Wellington. Yaakoby expressed hope for a "stable and successful" government in Israel and added that it would be his first and last vote during his four-year term. Early voting which began on Thursday in Israel's embassies across the world will end on Friday. Notably, voting will be conducted for the first time in Manama, Bahrain and the Honduran capital Tegucigalpa, where Israel opened embassies in March 2021.

Image: Twitter/@IsraelinIndia