'Stand & Fight': Ahmad Massoud Calls For Afghanistan To Rise Up against 'outsider' Taliban

In an audio message, Ahmad Massoud confirmed that he is in Panjshir, the last province which is free from the Taliban's clutches and will continue the fight.

Ahmad Massoud

Amid reports of heavy fighting in Panjshir between Taliban and Resistance forces, Ahmad Massoud has called for a national uprising against the insurgents and Pakistani elements. The National Resistance Front leader said that they would stand and fight against the extremists.

In an audio message on his Facebook page, Massoud confirmed that he is in Panjshir, the last province which is free from the Taliban's clutches and will continue to fight against the terrorists. 

In the conflict, Fahim Dashty, spokesperson of the Resistance front and many of Massoud's family members were killed. "Deepest condolences with martyrs and family members," said the son of iconic anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud.

He further said that the Taliban has not changed and but has become "far more radical than in the past." He has also asked for support from the international community.

"Taliban have become more radical. Taliban are not Afghans, they are outsiders and work for outsiders and their mission is to keep the country isolated from the rest of the world. All Afghans should fight against the Taliban in any form possible. Resistance is still alive," Massoud said.

He also confirmed Pakistan's role in an offensive against Panjshir. In the visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, Imran Khan's administration is seen assisting the Taliban in capturing Panjshir. The visuals show Pakistan helicopters and commandoes bombing Panjshir.

This development comes at a time of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Faiz Hameed's visit to Kabul to aid the terrorist group.

Ahmad Massoud's audio message: Key highlights

  • Confirms killing of Fahim Dashty
  • Confirms Pakistan's role in attacks on Panjshir
  • Calls all Afghans to join the resistance against Taliban and Pakistani elements.
  • Taliban has not changed but has become more radical than in the past.
  • Asks International community for support

NRFA refutes Taliban's victory in Panjshir 

Amid Taliban's triumph claims in Panjshir, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) on Monday refuted the reports. Taking to Twitter, the NRFA calls the claims false. The resistance front said that its fighters are still present in strategic positions across the valley. The anti-Taliban front also assured that the fight will continue against the Taliban and its 'partners'.

Earlier, the Taliban had claimed to "completely capture" Panjshir. Taking to Twitter, the group's spokesperson Zabihullah said, "Panjshir province, the last stronghold of the mercenary enemy, was completely conquered."

