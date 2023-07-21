In a miraculous state of affairs, a stray dog was found carrying a newborn baby in a trash bag after the baby was left outside a municipal building in Lebanon’s northern city of Tripoli. Beirut for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (BETA) in Lebanon took to Instagram to share the beautiful story. According to Arab News, a passerby saw the dog carrying the baby after he heard the baby crying from across the street. He later managed to take the bag giving the child a second chance in life.

“A stray dog saved the life of a newborn baby after finding the abandoned infant in a garbage bin! Yes, you read that right,” BETA wrote on Instagram. The infant was found with bruises all over the body and was taken to Islamic Charity Hospital. The baby was later transferred to the Tripoli Governmental Hospital, following which the authorities were informed. The hospital said that the baby was only a few hours old when she was found, Arab News reported. The hospital assured that while the condition of the child is stable, the matter is still being treated very seriously. “The infant was taken to the hospital and is reported to be doing okay despite the heat wave that has taken over Lebanon, and most of the world. We are working on locating the dog if you have any information regarding the subject send us a DM,” BETA concluded in its Instagram post.

Condemnation and adoption offers followed

The incident led to strong condemnation across the internet. The criticisms came along with applause for the dog and an offer for adoption. “Some say that the dog is an unclean animal and, of course, this is not true," on Twitter user wrote. "The dog has much more humanity, kindness, cunning and intelligence than some satanic mutants in human form,” he added. “Animals have more compassion than humans,” another Twitter user wrote.

According to The National, several instances of child abuse have come to light in Lebanon in recent weeks. Last week, a nursery employee was arrested and accused of child abuse. Following this, the institution was permanently closed after videos of the employee torturing the child went viral. While Tripoli is the second largest city in Lebanon, it also has high poverty rates.