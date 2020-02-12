Sudan Agrees To Send Ex-president Omar Al-Bashir To ICC Over War Crimes In Darfur

It has recently been announced that Sudan's ruling council has decided to hand over former president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The former president Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the ICC for war crimes and genocide. Arrest warrants for Bashir were issued by the ICC in 2009 and 2010.

Used chemical attacks against civilians

Bashir has repeatedly denied the allegations made against him. Last year, Omar al-Bashir was forced to step down from the office of the President by the military after nationwide protests erupted against his 30-year rule. According to reports, Bashir was sentenced to two years in prison last December on charges of corruption. Many believed that the ruling was too lenient.

Sudan agrees to turn in ex-leader Omar al-Bashir to face charges over Darfur conflict - https://t.co/fCjrq2FK2m pic.twitter.com/m33x7rmaNh — twosheeep (@twosheeep1) February 11, 2020

However, reports claim that the country's joint military and civilian council were reluctant to send Omar al-Bashir to the Hague.

On Tuesday, the country's information minister Faisal Saleh and a member of the Sovereign Council Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi announced that the government and rebel groups had decided that those individuals that were wanted by the ICC would be presented to the tribunal. However, neither mentioned Bashir by name. Nor did they mention the date the individuals would be transferred.

Read: South Sudan's Leader Wins Dubious 'spoiler Of Peace' Award

Read: Sudan Allows Israeli Planes Over Its Airspace Two Days After Uganda Meet

Sudan ex-president Omar al-Bashir faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity for mass killings in Darfur that killed 300K people pic.twitter.com/0U7XFkgT7E — Son of ngendo🍁🍁 EGH (@kadijah_ke) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Bashir's lawyers have claimed that the former leader does not wish to face the ICC and believes that it is a 'political court'. Reports state that he has insisted that Sudan's judiciary can deal with any case and ICC's intervention is not required.

Read: Sudan's PM Rattled By Meeting Of Country's Leader, Netanyahu

Read: Meeting Of Sudanese Leader, Netanyahu Stirs Debate In Sudan

Darfur has witnessed severe violence since the beginning of the civil war in 2003. Darfur is located on the western edge of Sudan. Bashir was accused by rebel groups of oppressing Sudan's non-Arab population.

Human rights groups have reported that Bashir used militia forces to launch ground, air and even chemical weapon attacks against civilians. According to UN reports, apart from those killed in fighting between local armed groups, and Bashir's forces and government-backed militia, around 2.5 million people were displaced in the war

(Image Credit: AP)