Japan's Yoshihide Suga Signals Possibility Of Calling Snap Election: Report

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga reportedly signalled the possibility of calling snap election if he were to become the country’s next Prime Minister. Suga is a former longtime aide to PM Shinzo Abe and he had discreetly wanted to opt for the leadership role for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). As per reports, he is widely expected to win the LDP leadership election on September 14, which is a date set after Abe’s decision to step down last month due to his health conditions.

According to a local Japanese newspaper, Suga reportedly said that the views of pandemic experts were important in judging whether COVID-19 was slowing down enough for the next PM to call a snap election. He said that there’s no change to his stance as a chief cabinet minister that what the public wants from the government most is to focus on measures to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. But the PM has the right to dissolve parliament and call a snap election, he added. Suga even said that if the next premier decides to call one, that should be the case. If not, it won’t happen, he said.

While he announced his candidacy last week, he even stressed Japan’s resolve to hold next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games despite the challenges caused by the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Suga said that he would like to contain the outbreak and make the Olympics happen. There are various, extraordinary merits for Japan to host the Games, he said.

Opinion polls show Suga’s ‘virtual lead’

Meanwhile, ever since the news of Suga calling a snap election upon becoming the PM surfaced, opinion polls reportedly showed a jump in voter approval of Suga and of Abe’s achievements. The LDP leadership race among Suga and two rivals - former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba and ex-foreign minister Fumio Kishida - is set to kick off formally on Tuesday. However, it was reported that Suga, who has been chief cabinet secretary since December 2012, has already locked in support from most of the party’s factions.

As per reports, Suga is expected to pursue his boss’ signature ‘Abenomics’ policies of hyper-easy monetary policy and government spending as Japan grapples with twin challenges of a coronavirus outbreak and reviving the virus-hit economy. The 71-year-old is also expected to confront a range of geopolitical challenges including building ties with the winner of the US presidential election and tensions with China over its maritime assertiveness.

(Image: @sugawriter/Twitter)

