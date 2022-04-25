Suicide Bomb Attacks Kill 21, Wound Dozens In Mali And Burkina Faso: Report

At least 21 people were killed in brutal suicide bomber attacks in Mali and Burkina Faso. Among the total deceased were 15 military soldiers and six civilians, security sources said. The incident came as the neighbouring West African countries are suffering from jihadist insurgencies.

According to reports, bombers infringed three military camps in central Mali with a car packed with explosives. Six were killed at the Sevare camp and 15 injured. Other five were wounded in two other locations, the military said in a statement. Similar attacks took place along the northern Burkina Faso border. A Series of attacks on Sunday killed nine soldiers and six civilians in Gaskinde and Pobe-Mengao. The death toll included members from armed self-defence battalions. A bloodied attack carried out by firebrand outfit Kariba Machina led to severe injuries of 30 soldiers in the three attacks in Mali. The group is led by Amadou Koufa, who is the founder and emir of the Macina Liberation Front.

According to the UN, Koufa has deep links with ISIL or Al-Qaida and is a top executive of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). He is charged with participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of, recruiting for and otherwise supporting acts or activities of Al-Qaida.

11 attackers killed during raid in Sevare camp

Malian Military sources in Mali told international media that they shot down 11 attackers during a raid in the Sevare camp. Two AK-47 assault rifles, mobiles, and military equipment were recovered from the militants. Malian Armed Forces (FEMa) said that "the situation is under control" with security measures reinforced in target sectors. FEMa has requested the UN peacekeeping mission to deploy forces to the Sevare camp.

Burkina Faso, Mali becomes epicentre of conflict in West Africa

Mali, which is one of the poorest countries in the world, is reeling under atrocities stemming from rebel-led conflicts. The sporadic infighting in the country has killed thousands in the years and displaced hundreds of thousands. Instability and unrest around the neighbouring West African country are often affiliated with jihadists from Al-Qaida and ISIL.

In January 2022, a military coup led to the ouster of Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore. It was the 4th coup in West Africa within 17 months. Hundreds of people celebrated overthrowing the government in hope that the military power will provide them with necessities. Kabore's removal triggered discontent among Malians, who were already dealing with growing violence from cad Islamist Groups. Mutinies were reported from several Malian camps and unrest broke out after months of anti-government protests.

Armed forces in both countries have accused and abused civilians. Killed over a thousand to pick out rebels in rural desert communities. France, in 2013, was forced to intervene and bring under control the outrage in Mali. In 2021, Paris ended its decade-long operation after the Bamako Military Group of Mali was accused of alleged employment of Russian mercenaries.

(Image: AP)