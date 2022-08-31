Super Typhoon Hinnamnor: Most Powerful Global Storm Of 2022 Threatens Japan & East China

Super Typhoon Hinnamnor, which is believed to be the most powerful tropical cyclone on the planet so far this year, is gaining strength over the West Pacific Ocean threatening the people and livelihoods across southern islands of Japan, the Philippines and China's east coast. According to the US Joint Typhoon Warning Center, this powerful tropical cyclone is currently bringing about 160 miles (257 kilometres) per hour and gusts of 314 kilometres per hour.

The US Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (US JTWC), along with the Japan Meteorological Agency has ranked the Hinnamnor as a Super Typhoon. it has been reported that the cyclone is currently centred about 230 kilometres east of Japan’s Okinawa and is expected to move west-southwest at about 22 kilometres per hour towards Ryukyu Islands.

The US JTWC revealed that the maximum significant wave height of Super Typhoon Hinnamnor is 50 feet (15 meters).

2.5-minute rapid scan #Himawari8 Infrared images showing Super Typhoon #Hinnamnor as it reached Category 5 intensity while approaching the island of Minamidaitōjima, Japan (station identifier ROMD): https://t.co/oPnRJDgHbY pic.twitter.com/zIkcWGDrEG — UW-Madison CIMSS (@UWCIMSS) August 30, 2022

The Hong Kong Observatory has claimed that the typhoon was centred about 230 kilometres east of Japan’s Okinawa and is forecast to move west-southwest at about 22 kilometres per hour toward the Ryukyu Islands. Meanwhile, according to the forecast of US JTWC forecast Hinnamnor will lose some of its strength over the coming days.

Tropical Cyclone Batsirai

Earlier, the year's strongest tropical system was the tropical cyclone Batsirai. Batsirai reportedly traversed the southwest Indian Ocean in February and devasted Madagascar and the southern coast of Africa. The cyclone caused major infrastructural damage in the island nation and killed nearly 21 people. Batsirai occurred with extremely fast winds and heavy rains and caused considerable damage to roads and transport links, leaving some of the hardest-hit areas inaccessible across Madagascar.