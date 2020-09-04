Supertanker Continues To Burn Off Sri Lankan Coast, One Missing Crew Member Presumed Dead

An oil tanker carrying approximately 2 million barrels of oil recently caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka. One crew member of Filipino origin is currently missing and is reportedly feared to be dead. The fire on the tanker originated in the engine room on September 3 and since then spread to different parts of the ship including the bridge.

Missing crew member injured in fire, presumed dead

As per reports, the tanker had 23 crew members on board, 5 Greek and 18 Philippine nationals among the crew. One of the crew was gravely injured in the fire and has since then been airlifted out while the rest of the crew barring the missing crewmember have been rescued. The ship began its journey from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait and was transporting crude oil to an IOC refinery in India.

Read: Oil Tanker Carrying Crude From Kuwait To India Catches Fire Off Sri Lanka

Read: Fire Breaks Out On Panama-flagged Oil Tanker

The fire on the ship continues to rage on for the second day, Sri Lankan and Indian personnel are trying to douse the flames. In response to the initial distress signal from the ship Sri Lanka has dispatched four ships which has picked up members of the crew that had escaped the tanker on lifeboats. Since then, the firefighting efforts have been joined by three boats from Sri Lanka, two ships from India, Indian coast guard aircraft and two Sri Lankan tug boats. In addition, two Russian anti-submarine warfare ships that were docked at Hambantota port have also joined rescue operations.

Till now the flams remain isolated to one part of the ship and as per a Sri Lankan navy spokesperson the fire has not reached the cargo and no oil leakage has been reported. Sri Lankan air force has also released photos of the burning tanker that shows no visible signs of the damage to the ship itself.

(Image Input Credit AP)

Read: Flotilla From Sri Lanka, India Try To Douse Oil Tanker Fire

Read: US Seizes Four Iranian Fuel Shipments Bound For Venezuela Amid Heightened Tensions