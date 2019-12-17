Survey Reveals List Of Bizarre Items Guests Steal From Luxury Hotels

A recent survey conducted by hotel and spa reviewer Wellness Heaven reveals what guests at luxury hotels have been known to steal. While towels from a hotel are one thing, the survey reveals that there are guests who steal mattress, stereo systems and a grand piano. Wellness Heaven also found that people are actually getting away with stealing bulkier, more bizarre items too. According to international media reports, the survey questioned 634 four-star hotels and 523 five-star hotels located primarily in Europe after which it was revealed that the majority of guests steal towels and bathrobes.

While talking to an international media outlet, the CEO of Wellness Heaven Tassilo Keilmann said that guests most likely attempt to take the mattress at night when the reception desk isn't open. He further said that the items, guests would attempt to steal varied based on the quality of the hotel. While larger items like TV and coffee machines are likely to go missing from five-star hotels, batteries and remotes go missing from four-star hotels. He also said that he was surprised to see that guests also attempt to steal large items. 49 hotels also reported that mattresses had been stolen using elevators which lead directly to the underground parking.

Grand piano goes missing

Keilmann also told the international reporters that artworks are also popular objects of desire in luxury hotels, tablet computers are also being stolen a lot more frequently in five-star hotels. In a bizarre incident, one guest even managed to steal toilet seat, the head of a rain shower, a stuffed boar's head and benches from the sauna from the luxury hotels. He further said that a guest in Itlay even managed to steal a grand piano from a hotel lobby. A resort in the Maldives also reported that it buys new flower arrangements several times a week to replace the missing ones. A hotel in England reported that a guest unceremoniously removed the numbers from his hotel room door.

A hotelier from Italy: "Once I walked through the lobby, I noticed that something was missing, and soon after I learned that three unknown men in overalls had taken away the grand piano, and it never reappeared, of course."

