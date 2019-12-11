Suu Kyi Defends Myanmar At ICJ, Calls Genocide Charges ‘misleading’

Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took the centre stage at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), on December 11, to defend genocide allegations against Myanmar’s military. Suu Kyi denied the claims at the UN top court blaming the Gambia, country that filed the case at the ICJ, of putting “an incomplete, misleading factual picture” of the situation in Rakhine state.

Myanmar’s security forces are accused of mass murder, rape, and expulsion of the Rohingya Muslim minority community from the Rakhine state. The Nobel laureate questioned the accusations of “genocidal intent” citing that the state actively investigates and punishes anyone involved in wrongdoing. "Can there be genocidal intent on the part of the state that actively investigates, prosecutes and punishes soldiers and officers, who are accused of wrongdoing?” asked Suu Kyi. She assured of appropriate action against civilian offenders as well, in line with the due process.

‘Stop the genocide’

On December 10, the ICJ told the Nobel laureate to ‘stop the genocide’ after The Gambia, on behalf of the 57-nation Organisation of Islamic Corporation, asked the court to halt the 'ongoing genocidal actions'. Myanmar’s State Counsellor reiterated that the crackdown, in 2017, was a result of “internal conflict” and the country’s military retaliated to the attack launched local armed groups. She is leading the defence of the military’s campaign against the Rohingya Muslims after an insurgent attack. Back in Myanmar, Suu Kyi has been able to successfully mobilise the mass in her support by becoming the first national leader to personally address the tribunal.

Nearly 7,40,000 Rohingya Muslims were forced to take refuge in several camps in Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military launched crackdown on the minority group. The crackdown on minorities tarnished the image of Suu Kyi and Amnesty International, human rights organisation, withdrew its highest honour, the Ambassador of Conscience Award, from the State Counsellor. Kumi Naidoo, Amnesty's Secretary-General, released a statement saying Myanmar’s leader once stood as a symbol of hope, courage and the undying defence of human rights but the organisation can no longer justify the honour in the aftermath of “crime against humanity”.

